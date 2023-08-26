Kochi City police launch project for safety of women and children using public transport

August 26, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The city police have launched a programme for the safety of woman and children in private buses.

Forty women police personnel have been deployed in private buses operating in the city, bus stands, and bus stops. The idea is to identify and check problems faced by women and children while using public transport.

The initiative is the brainchild of the District Police Chief (Kochi City) A. Akbar. Women and children facing any issues either from bus crew or co-passengers could immediately reach out to the women officers on duty and find immediate solution.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.