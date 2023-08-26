ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi City police launch project for safety of women and children using public transport

August 26, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Women police personnel deployed in a private bus as part of the initiative to ensure the safety of women and children.

The city police have launched a programme for the safety of woman and children in private buses.

Forty women police personnel have been deployed in private buses operating in the city, bus stands, and bus stops. The idea is to identify and check problems faced by women and children while using public transport.

The initiative is the brainchild of the District Police Chief (Kochi City) A. Akbar. Women and children facing any issues either from bus crew or co-passengers could immediately reach out to the women officers on duty and find immediate solution.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US