HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kochi City police launch project for safety of women and children using public transport

August 26, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Women police personnel deployed in a private bus as part of the initiative to ensure the safety of women and children.

Women police personnel deployed in a private bus as part of the initiative to ensure the safety of women and children.

The city police have launched a programme for the safety of woman and children in private buses.

Forty women police personnel have been deployed in private buses operating in the city, bus stands, and bus stops. The idea is to identify and check problems faced by women and children while using public transport.

The initiative is the brainchild of the District Police Chief (Kochi City) A. Akbar. Women and children facing any issues either from bus crew or co-passengers could immediately reach out to the women officers on duty and find immediate solution.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.