Kochi city police issue festive season traffic guidelines

The Kochi city police have issued comprehensive guidelines to avert potential traffic mayhem during the heavy rush anticipated on roads in connection with Onam.

Accordingly, traffic on Broadway will be strictly south-bound to north-bound. Bartering, street vending, and parking of vehicles obstructing traffic remain strictly banned. Parking will be allowed only in the demarcated parking space, while motorists have been advised to use public transport as much as possible.

Penal action will be taken against owners of vehicles found parked on footpaths and in violation of restrictions, causing hardships to other motorists and pedestrians alike. Besides, the cost of removing them using recovery vehicle will also be charged from them.

Motorists should use pay-and-park facilities being arranged across the city. Such facilities will be available near Medical Trust Hospital on MG Road, Ravipuram, Eranakulathappan ground, boat jetty, Broadway south end, opposite Taj Hotel, Marine Drive, Chittoor Road, Bolghatty Junction, Kaloor Metro station, Madhava Pharmacy Junction, Layam Road south end, in front of district court, Manorama Junction, Kadavanthra Junction, K.K. Road, Thevara Junction, and Lourde Church parking ground.

Parking remains strictly banned along Foreshore Road and Marine Drive Road in the wake of the High Court order, and strict legal action will be taken against those found violating it. Private bus and autorickshaw operators have been ordered not to honk, in compliance with the High Court order, while horns remain completely banned in sensitive areas.

Operators have also been asked not to stop at places where they are not allowed to pick up or drop off passengers within city limits. They should not have stopovers for too long at certain points, causing traffic obstruction. The pelican crossing in front of the Kaloor church should be used by the public. Public may cross the road with traffic signals only after receiving a green signal. Zebra lines must be used to cross public roads.