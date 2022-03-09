Kochi City police intensify hunt for POCSO case accused

A day after the Kerala High Court dismissed their pleas seeking anticipatory bail, a special squad of the Kochi City police has intensified search for Roy J. Vayalat, owner of No 18 Hotel at Fort Kochi, and Syju Thankachan who were booked under the POCSO Act, among others, for sexually abusing a minor girl and her mother.

The police said though they were absconding, they were unlikely to have fled from the city. However, another accused, Anjaly Reema Dev, was granted conditional anticipatory bail.

The missing duo found themselves in fresh trouble three months after being booked in connection with an accident that claimed the lives of two aspiring models at Chakkaraparambu here on November 1 shortly after attending a late night party at Roy’s hotel.

The duo are accused of having sexually abused the victims at the hotel after luring them with a job offer in October last year.