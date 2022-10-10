Kochi City Police inspect 878 buses, register 301 cases

The city police have registered 301 cases, including five against bus drivers, on the charge of drunk driving, 50 for rash driving, three for obstructive parking, in an inspection carried out in 878 buses.

HC directive

This comes in the wake of a direction issued by the Kerala High Court.

District Police Chief (Kochi city) C. Nagaraju had warned representatives of bus operators of action being taken against them as well if drivers were found violating traffic rules.

He has also instructed the police to initiate action against shops which display their wares on footpaths and roads, blocking road users.

A total of 235 suo motu cases were registered during night-time combing, including 123 for drunk driving.