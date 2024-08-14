ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi City police get an additional post of Deputy Commissioner

Published - August 14, 2024 10:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Juvvanapadi Mahesh

The Kochi city police have received an additional post of Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order) in the recent shuffle at the top echelons of the State Police.

Juvvanapudi Mahesh who was serving as Superintendent of Police, Railways, will assume the new post.

An ex-cadre post of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law & Order has been created for a period of one year with effect from August and the post is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the cadre post of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law & Order and Traffic, Kochi City, said the government order effecting the transfer and postings of officers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

police / Kochi

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US