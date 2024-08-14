Kochi City police get an additional post of Deputy Commissioner

The Kochi city police have received an additional post of Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order) in the recent shuffle at the top echelons of the State Police.

Juvvanapudi Mahesh who was serving as Superintendent of Police, Railways, will assume the new post.

An ex-cadre post of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law & Order has been created for a period of one year with effect from August and the post is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the cadre post of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law & Order and Traffic, Kochi City, said the government order effecting the transfer and postings of officers.

