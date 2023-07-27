Kochi City police bust Mumbai-based theft racket

July 27, 2023 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - KOCHI

A Mumbai-based inter-State theft racket was busted and three members were arrested by the Kochi City police.

The arrested are Maneesh Makyjaan, 23, Mahaboob Mahamood Shaikh, 24, and Ayaan Moideen Idrees, 26, all residents of Mumbai. A joint operation by the crime squad of the Ernakulam Assistant Commissioner and the Maradu police led to the arrests.

A probe into an alleged theft at a supermarket at Maradu led to the racket. CCTV footage at the supermarket showed the accused slip away with costly cartridges without the notice of the employees. It also emerged that they had carried out similar thefts even before.

The investigation team then came across information about thefts at malls across the State. Verifying the footage from the malls led the police to the Mumbai-based racket.

Even as the probe was under way, a similar theft was reported from a supermarket at Edappally. The accused had managed to flee after attacking the security guard who attempted to stop them.

The police, however, tracked down the vehicle they used to Kozhikode. They were eventually nabbed with the assistance of the Kozhikode City police.

Their interrogation revealed that they had pulled off several thefts across supermarkets and smuggled out the stolen items to Mumbai, the police said. The vehicle used by the accused and some stolen items were recovered.

The police are on the hunt for the remaining members of the racket who had managed to flee to Mumbai.

A team led by Maradu inspector Saju George and comprising sub inspectors Balachandran and Josy, assistant sub inspector Anil Kumar, senior civil police officers Sandeep Kumar and Mahesh, and civil police officer Arun Raj made the arrest.

