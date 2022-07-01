Kochi City police begin crackdown on drunk driving as accidents soar

July 01, 2022 19:51 IST

Drive was stalled with the outbreak of the pandemic

The Kochi City police are back on the roads for what they describe as reinstilling among motorists the fear of being punished if caught driving under the influence of alcohol.

The drive against drunk driving has been adopted with a vigour akin to pre-pandemic times, considering the alarming increase in accidents ever since the drive was stalled with the COVID-19 outbreak. The police are of the view that motorists have lost the fear of getting caught if found drunk while driving and are increasingly emboldened to do so. Over 20 cases were registered in less than a week at the Palarivattom station alone.

“For one thing, there has been a sizeable increase in the number of accidents ever since the drive against drunk driving had gone slack owing to the pandemic. Besides, the number of vehicles has gone up manifold thanks to people’s preference for own vehicles. The state of being drunk coupled with low visibility during night adds to the rate of accidents,” said C.H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City).

The concern of the police over the rising number of accidents has been vindicated by the recent finding that 777 of the 3,429 fatalities in road accidents in the State in 2021 had occurred between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Driving under the influence of alcohol has been perceived as one of the reasons for the accidents.

Drunk driving is booked under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act and now entails mandatory suspension of driving licence in addition to a steep fine.

The resumption of the drive was initially marred by faulty breath analysers, which had fallen into disrepair owing to prolonged disuse in the last two years. “They had to be recalibrated before being pressed back into use, and that is being done now progressively,” said Mr. Nagaraju.