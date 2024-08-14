GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kochi City police arrest two with synthetic drugs in separate raids

Published - August 14, 2024 09:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

In two separate raids targeting drug peddlers, the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) of the Kochi City police arrested two persons and seized commercial quantities of MDMA and brown sugar from different locations in the city.

In one instance, a person was arrested with 19.96 grams of MDMA in a joint operation with the Kalamassery police. The arrested is Ajmal, 35, of Perumbavoor. He was nabbed from a hotel in Thrikkakara north village where he was staying allegedly for selling the drug, the police said. He had other cases against him.

In another case, Bijay Pratap, 28, a resident of Darjeeling in West Bengal, was arrested by DANSAF and the Palarivattom police. The police also seized 8.70 grams of brown sugar, 440 grams of ganja, and ₹83,500 from his rented house at Thammanam.

