Kochi City police all geared up to ensure incident-free New Year celebrations

December 30, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KOCHI

About 2,000 police personnel will be posted within Kochi city limits as part of security preparations for the New Year celebrations.

The number included over 1,000 personnel to be posted at Fort Kochi alone, said A. Akbar, District Police Chief (Kochi City), on Saturday. “We have ensured elaborate security arrangements, especially in view of the last minute rush during New Year celebrations in Fort Kochi last year,” he said.

People will not be permitted to enter Veli ground, Parade ground and Fort Kochi beach beyond its capacity this time. As per official estimates, about 80,000 persons can be accommodated at Veli ground while the corresponding figure at Parade ground was around 40,000. A total of 1.2 lakh people could be accommodated at both the venues without much hassles, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Akbar said special care would be taken to avoid assaults on women and children. Women police personnel and members of the shadow police will be deployed to check such incidents. The organisers have been told to step up lighting facilities at the site for better surveillance and crowd control. Barricades will be set up at Veli ground and Parade ground to ensure the smooth entry and exit of visitors. The burning of Pappanji should not be done at Veli ground and it must be restricted to Parade ground, he said.

The ro-ro service will not be available in the Vypeen-Fort Kochi route after 7 p.m. on Sunday. The service will be available in the Fort Kochi-Vypeen route only after 12 midnight. Steps have been taken to avoid rush at the Kamalakadavu jetty. Police will intensify checking from Sunday morning to prevent drunk driving. The members of the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) will keep a close eye on those involved in the sale and use of drugs in connection with the celebrations.

Mayor M. Anilkumar has urged the public to participate in New Year celebrations held as part of the Palluruthy Carnival and at the Ernakulathappan ground to ease the rush at Fort Kochi. District Collector N.S.K Umesh said untoward incidents, if any, as part of the celebrations could be reported to the emergency operation centre (Phone – 0484 2423513/9400021077).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.