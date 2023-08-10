ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi city gets new police chief

August 10, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A. Akbar who assumed charge as District Police Chief (Kochi City).

Inspector General A. Akbar assumed charge as District Police Chief (Kochi City) on Thursday.

He succeeds incumbent K. Sethu Raman. Speaking to the media after taking charge, Mr. Akbar cited the fight against drug menace as his top priority. He said the State had witnessed a spike in the sale and spread of drugs.

Mr. Akbar warned of strict action against drug-induced crimes, including preventive detention. He said while policing had been effective, room for improvement would be explored.

