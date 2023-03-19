Kochi city entry of Goshree buses: islanders put up countdown board

March 19, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - KOCHI

Irked by the 15-year delay in permitting the entry of private buses from Goshree islands into the city, the Federation of Residents’ Apex Councils in Goshree Islands (FRAG) has set up a countdown board at Goshree Junction in Vypeen.

This comes in the wake of an assurance given by Transport Minister Antony Raju in January that approximately 100 buses from the isles, that at present ended service at High Court Junction, would be permitted into the city from April.

“We set up the countdown board since successive State governments failed to honour their assurances on this issue, during the past 15 years. Just over a month is left for the expiry of the 90-day deadline set by the Minister,” said Anil Plavians, general secretary of FRAG.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government is still dilly-dallying despite 16 mass agitations being organised in the past year. All private buses from the isles are willing to extend their trips into the city. Still, little groundwork has been done, barring a survey by NATPAC, and the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) forwarding legal aspects of the extension of bus services to the government. What was needed was a Government Order and time-hearing meeting of bus operators to ensure streamlined operation of services by preventing conflict of bus timings, he added.

The mass agitations included a night walk by women, who are amongst the worst affected by the termination of bus services at High Court Junction.

Hibi Eden, MP, was among those who spearheaded agitations demanding the city entry of buses, considering the hassles commuters faced when they had to depend on other modes of commute from High Court Junction to reach destinations in the city. The sad part is that the KSRTC has been tasked with readying a report on the issue, unmindful of the fact that most KSRTC buses that were flagged off with fanfare during the past years to the islands are not operating now. “We will intensify the agitation if the government goes back on its word to permit city entry of buses from the isles from April,” he said.

K.N. Unnikrishnan, Vypeen MLA, said steps had been taken to permit buses from Vypeen into the city from June. “An amendment to Motor Vehicle Rules and introduction of a new route will be done during that time frame,” he said.