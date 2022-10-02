Kochi city ends up at 298th position in Swachh Survekshan 2022 ranking

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kochi Corporation has fared poorly in Swachh Survekshan 2022, which ranked the cleanest States and cities in the country, with a national rank of 298.

The annual ranking organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs saw Kochi in a poor position among cities with a population between one and ten lakh. The only solace for the city was that it was ranked the second cleanest in the State.

The city’s scores for non-availability of open garbage dumps and daily sweeping in residential areas were between 50% and 75% whereas its score in cleanliness of market areas was less than 25%, according to data available on the ministry’s website.

It was in the segments of city beautification and cleanliness of residential areas and waterbodies that Kochi put up a good show, with a score between 75% and 90%.

The inadequacies in segregated and door-to-door waste collection and cleanliness of roads and public toilets took away valuable points from the city. The poor waste collection system and dirty public toilets and filth on streets left the judges unimpressed, who gave the city a score between 25% and 50%. The poor citizen grievance redressal of Kochi did not find favour with the evaluators as they gave a score between 25% and 50% for the city in this segment.

As many as 160 awards were presented to various towns and cities, and States and Union Territories for the cleanliness drives undertaken by them at a recent function. Indore won the cleanest city title for the sixth consecutive year in the ‘more-than-one-lakh population’ category, while Surat was rated as the second cleanest city for the second consecutive time. Navi Mumbai was ranked third.

Last year too, Kochi was nowhere in the list of top 100 urban local bodies with more-than-one-lakh population.