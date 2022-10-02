Kochi city ends up at 298th position in Swachh Survekshan 2022 ranking

Inadequacies in segregated and door-to-door waste collection and cleanliness of roads and public toilets take away valuable points from the city

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 02, 2022 21:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kochi Corporation has fared poorly in Swachh Survekshan 2022, which ranked the cleanest States and cities in the country, with a national rank of 298.

The annual ranking organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs saw Kochi in a poor position among cities with a population between one and ten lakh. The only solace for the city was that it was ranked the second cleanest in the State.

The city’s scores for non-availability of open garbage dumps and daily sweeping in residential areas were between 50% and 75% whereas its score in cleanliness of market areas was less than 25%, according to data available on the ministry’s website.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It was in the segments of city beautification and cleanliness of residential areas and waterbodies that Kochi put up a good show, with a score between 75% and 90%.

The inadequacies in segregated and door-to-door waste collection and cleanliness of roads and public toilets took away valuable points from the city. The poor waste collection system and dirty public toilets and filth on streets left the judges unimpressed, who gave the city a score between 25% and 50%. The poor citizen grievance redressal of Kochi did not find favour with the evaluators as they gave a score between 25% and 50% for the city in this segment.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

As many as 160 awards were presented to various towns and cities, and States and Union Territories for the cleanliness drives undertaken by them at a recent function. Indore won the cleanest city title for the sixth consecutive year in the ‘more-than-one-lakh population’ category, while Surat was rated as the second cleanest city for the second consecutive time. Navi Mumbai was ranked third.

Last year too, Kochi was nowhere in the list of top 100 urban local bodies with more-than-one-lakh population.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app