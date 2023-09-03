Kochi city areas reeling under drinking water scarcity

September 03, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The scarcity of rain and the resultant moderate drought-like situation have led to acute drinking water scarcity in the city. Potable water shortage has been severe in many parts of the city, including Vennala, Puthiya Road, Sundarimukku, Thannikkal, Keerthi Nagar, Elamakkara, Palluruthy and Edakochi areas. Water scarcity was also reported during the Onam festival days.

The civic representatives of Kochi had taken the issue up with the Mayor. Though the Kochi Corporation had been cooperating with the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) for various projects to improve the situation, there was no end to the drinking water shortage issue, said Mayor M. Anilkumar at a recent meeting of KWA officials.

Responding to complaints of water shortage, KWA officials said the existing scarcity of water was aggravated by the near-drought situation prevailing in the State. There has been a general shortage of 35 million litres per day (MLD) of drinking water in the city. The moderate drought situation has resulted in people banking more on piped water than well water. It had brought additional load to the system, said an official.

On an average, Kochi city requires 150 MLD of water. The city needs new projects for meeting the drinking water needs as the population and water consumption had gone up significantly over the years. The city needs to take care of the demands of the floating population too. Though discussions were initiated some eight years ago for setting up a 190-MLD plant at Aluva, it has not materialised. The commissioning of such a project would permanently solve drinking water scarcity in the city, added the official.