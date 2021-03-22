Kochi candidates promise strengthening of sea wall to protect coastline

Catering to persistent demands from residents of the densely populated coastal region, candidates contesting from the Kochi constituency are all promising strengthening of the sea wall to protect the eroding coastline.

On complaints residents have been raising about coastal protection measures remaining incomplete so far, sitting MLA K.J. Maxi, who is the LDF candidate from the area, said that completion of the sea wall and setting up groynes would be taken up on priority, since an allocation was also made for it in the current financial year’s budget. The tender process is under way for a ₹15 crore worth sea wall, and once the election is over, work will begin, he said. Since he was elected, work on geotextile tubes has been taken up, he added. If work was left undone during his predecessor’s time, he is unaware of that, he claimed.

Tony Chammany, the UDF candidate from the area, said that the coastal area would be his topmost priority on his ‘development’ agenda. This includes raising the sea wall and groynes, as well as addressing the livelihood needs of women in the area.

The Twenty20 candidate from the constituency, Shiny Antony, suggested a ‘scientific study’ to determine the needs of the area and plan ahead for the next few decades, rather than merely promising completion of the sea wall which has remained unfulfilled for years.

“The solution to the sea wall issue is simple. INS Dronacharya has a sea wall protection system that can be extended along the 18-km long coast of Kochi. Both ruling coalitions have not gone into the technical details,” said Nipun Cherian, V4 Kerala candidate from Kochi. “The attempt is to pressurise people to leave the Chellanam coastline and evict them. We will oppose the eviction plan of the State government. The existing sea wall needs to be repaired as an initial measure,” he said.

C.G. Rajagopal, BJP candidate from Kochi, also promised groynes, after setting up an expert committee to address the issues.