Kochi Cancer Research Institute to be ready by February

The construction of the Cancer Research Institute in Kochi will be completed before February next year.
A decision to this effect was taken at a review meeting presided over by the District Collector. Work on the two blocks, where construction was resumed on May 18 as lockdown norms were relaxed, is progressing well. Around 32% of the total work is over, a communication said.
New timelines have been finalised for completing the blocks, each with two levels below ground and five above. P&C Projects, which is constructing the buildings, has deployed 164 workers at the site. An additional batch of 39 workers will join them once their quarantine is over. The company, a PRD release said, was also mulling bringing 100 more workers from Madurai. By the end of the month, there will be around 350 workers at the site.
Meanwhile, measures to procure medical equipment for the hospital are also progressing. INKEL, the special purpose vehicle chosen as the project implementing agency, informed the Collector that tender had been issued for procurement of radiotherapy equipment. Tender for the remaining equipment is being finalised.
The SPV will discuss with the Cancer Research Institute the need to appoint an architect to oversee the remaining construction.
