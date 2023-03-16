Kochi can breathe easy as PM emissions drop to desired levels

March 16, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KOCHI

Kochi residents can now breathe easy as the air quality parameters have returned to permissible levels on Wednesday, thirteen days after the disastrous Brahmapuram blaze.

The data available from the 24-hour ambient air quality monitoring station of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board at Vyttila indicated that the Particulate Matter (PM) 10 and 2.5 dropped below permissible levels on March 15. The PM 10 recorded 80 micrograms per cubic metre and PM 2.5 as 49 units on the day. The permissible level of PM 10 is 100 micrograms per cubic metre and PM 2.5 is 60 units.

This was the first time since the environmentally devastating blaze of March 2 that the PM levels dropped below permissible levels in Kochi.

PM is defined as the microscopic solid or liquid present in the air. These inhalable fine particles are often associated with dust, emissions from vehicles, indistrial emissions, and construction activities. Excess levels of PM can cause serious respiratory illnesses.

The presence of the PM could go up during the summer months. However, the Brahmapuram fire might have contributed to the excessive PM levels, an official said.

The other air quality parameters namely sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and carbon monoxide were well within the limits. There was nothing unusual in the readings obtained from other air quality monitoring stations, the officials said.

The highest PM levels were recorded on March 7 when PM 10 was found to be 169 units and PM 2.5 at 130 units.

Incidentally, on March 2, the day of the fire, the PM 10 was found closer to the permissible levels at 96 units and the PM 2.5 was recorded as 65 units, which was slightly on the higher side. The fire that broke out at around 4.30 p.m. on the day might have contributed to the steep hike in the levels the next day. On March 3, PM 10 was 154 units and PM 2.5 was 109 units, according to the data.

It was only on March 13 that the particulate matter levels started receding as the PM 10 dropped to 106 units and PM 2.5 to 72 units. Data on possible dioxins emissions from the burning of plastic will be known when the results of the analysis being done at the National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, are known, officials said.