Kochi Bypass: 3A notification likely to be published shortly

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is expected to shortly publish the long-awaited and crucial 3A notification to finalise the land acquisition process for the 44-km Kochi Bypass, it is learnt.

The six-lane semi-access-controlled corridor is expected to begin from Nettoor on the Edappally-Aroor NH 66 bypass and end at Karayamparambu located north of Angamaly on NH 544. The NHAI’s decision was keenly awaited, since the State government had issued an order waiving royalty on raw materials and GST, which together totalled ₹424 crore, for the greenfield NH project. As per estimates, approximately 287 acres would have to be acquired in order to realise the corridor that was mulled a decade ago to decongest the NH 66 bypass and the Edappally-Angamaly NH 544 stretch, sources said.

The 3A notification based on which the alignment is finalised, is generally followed by the 3D notification on the basis of which landowners would be heard, and subsequently the 3H notification wherein the final rates on the basis of which the necessary land to be acquired, would be decided on.

Busy corridors

The proposed greenfield Kochi Bypass would pass through the Kochi-Munnar NH 85 corridor and also MC Road, to name a few busy road corridors en route.

The Palakkad project implementation unit of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which maintains the Edappally-Angamaly NH 544 stretch, has been tasked with implementing the Kochi Bypass that would play a key role in catalysing development in the eastern parts of Ernakulam district. The project had earlier made it to the list of NH projects under the Bharatmala Pariyojana scheme. Its construction works could begin from the next fiscal and the greenfield highway could be readied in another 30 months, if everything went as planned.

Over a year ago, the State government had requested the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to exempt it from sharing 25% of the land acquisition cost for the Kochi Bypass and the Kollam-Sengottai NH 744 stretch. In return, MoRTH had sought a Government Order waiving royalty and GST.