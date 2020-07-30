Kochi breathes easy as rain subsides for the day

Kochi breathed easy as rain subsided on Thursday after about 200 mm of downpour over a period of 20 hours from Tuesday night and high tide inundated several stretches of the city’s arterial roads, flooded homes in low-lying areas and forced the administration to shift 55 families to a relief camp.

Shopkeepers at Panampilly Nagar, which saw one of the worst flooding, were seen cleaning their shops and premises on Thursday morning. Ponneth South Road Residents’ Association president P.V. Shivadasan said that about a kilometre of the road was flooded during the rain on Wednesday and said that a comprehensive plan was needed to address the recurring floods.

Baji Chandran, executive engineer, Irrigation Department, overseeing the implementation of Operation Breakthrough, said that the heavy downpour and 80-cm high tide against the normal level of 40 cm could not be effectively handled by the drainage system. Floodwaters started receding in most of the areas after 12.45 p.m. on Wednesday against a situation in which most part of the city remained flooded last year for about 48 hours, he said, recalling the October 2019 inundation of several places in the city.

He also said that people living along the TP Canal had to be shifted as the canal was not fully opened out for water to drain. He also said that places like Koithara saw floodwaters receding after noon on Wednesday. Mr. Chandran said that Operation Breakthrough covered only Kochi Corporation areas and not areas under Maradu and Thripunithura civic administrations.

Public Works Standing Committee Chairman of the Kochi Corporation P.M. Harris said that all the agencies had to work together, take each other into confidence and execute a master plan to solve the problem of Kochi city’s flooding.

Corpn. slammed

Meanwhile, the district unit of the CPI(M) blamed the ruling coalition in the Corporation for its failure to save Kochi from another round of flooding. The city administration was steeped in corruption and inefficiency, said a statement issued by the party unit here on Thursday.

If Kochi had some relief from flooding, it was because of Operation Breakthrough under the initiative of the State government, introduced in October last year, the statement said. The party unit also pointed out that the Corporation authorities had come under censure from the High Court for its failures.

The key reason for the flooding of city areas on Wednesday was the failure of the Corporation to desilt the Thevara-Perandoor canal, which it had taken upon itself, the statement added.