Kochi Biennale to open on Dec. 12; list of artists released

22 July 2020 08:38 IST

Event to be curated by Singaporean artist Shubigi Rao

Amidst the gloom caused by the pandemic, art lovers have reason to cheer.

The Kochi Biennale Foundation is on course to organise the fifth edition of the Kochi Muziris Biennale from December 12. The edition, curated by Singaporean artist Shubigi Rao and titled “In Our Veins Flow Ink and Fire,” seeks to embody the “pleasures of experiencing practices of divergent sensibilities, under conditions both joyful and grim”.

The first list of 20 artists and five collectives was released by the KBF on Tuesday.

“In her curatorial note, Ms Rao invites artists and the public to explore the redemptive and revolutionary power of practice. It is a call for persistent optimism as a possible strategy to counter the direness and the tragedies of our time. It encourages us to challenge the increasingly singular narratives that surround us, to embrace the manifold stories we create and share. The edition will act as a platform to exchange ideas and debate, with the view to furthering conversations beyond the Biennale, reminding us that we are not alone in the fight for rights and civil liberties, and that agency, humour and kinship are some of our greatest tools to act,” said a communication.

“The biggest challenge facing us is the unprecedented magnitude of the global pandemic, but there are always challenges to exhibition-making, especially one on the scale of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. And yet it is a creative act to think through problems, to navigate obstacles, to work with people to collectively and inventively dismantle challenges. At the very outset, I was determined to think of the Biennale as a crucible, capable of holding the diverse discourse of the critical, political, and social in artistic practices. As an artist, I’m driven by many things — the need to situate myself in this world (historically and in my current reality), my responsibilities to not just our species but to the planet, and to recognise that artistic and literary practices have the potential to strengthen existing communities and to generate new thought and action. These imperatives continue to be present in my curatorial work for the next Kochi-Muziris Biennale, and this work will, in turn, inform my praxis.,” Ms. Rao said.

“As humanity combats this pandemic, I believe that art and culture will not just allow for healing, but will also create a space for togetherness. We have trust in this ability of art, and we think that the Biennale in Kochi can be a site for self-reflection and further imagination,” Bose Krishnamachary, director of the Kochi Muziris Biennale, said. The edition is slated to be under way for 120 days from December 12.