Kochi Biennale an unparalleled artistic world, says scholar

January 11, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The various artworks on display at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale take viewers to a completely unparalleled artistic world where they could experience a wide range of common issues affecting humanity, depicted creatively in a minute execution of details, according to Homi K. Bhabha, noted scholar.

“The core of the fifth edition is the reflection of the strenuous efforts to weave together everything. It is not just the weaving of clothes, but all those efforts stitching together the various elements of day-to-day life in totality – science, technology, ethics, and so on,” he was quoted as saying in a communication issued here.

Prof. Bhabha said that the main highlight of the biennale is the depiction of big issues faced by life in different parts of the world in great detail. “By weaving, I mean constant refinement and transformation. It doesn’t matter whether the artworks are done in chords, carpets or in decorative, symbolical, abstract forms, but each one portrays the continuity of transformative motion,” he said.

He observed that the Kochi biennale presents a rich repository of creative concepts and art engagement, taking viewers’ experience to another level. One can witness the weaving of cultural diversity and secularism here. Also, the Kochi biennale is not just about transition, but it is the one linking the past and the future with the present, he said.