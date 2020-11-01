Kochi beaches witness huge footfall

KOCHI

01 November 2020 22:52 IST

DTPCs look forward to arrival of tourists from north India during Deepavali

Beaches in Kochi saw huge footfall on Sunday when the destinations, except Fort Kochi, were reopened for visitors.

The District Collector has postponed the reopening of the Fort Kochi beach to mid-November as a precaution against people thronging the beach front in violation of the COVID-19 protocol. As a result, several visitors who arrived at Fort Kochi had to return.

Meanwhile, there were a lot of visitors at Cherai, Munambam and Kuzhupilly beaches. They were permitted only after their details were recorded. Parking of vehicles was limited to one hour.

Advertising

Advertising

Plans are afoot to prepare tenting accommodation at Munambam, to woo tourists to the locale managed by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC). Water sport activities will resume there in a week.

Ernakulam and Alappuzha DTPCs will shortly enter into an agreement to operate their buses in either direction to help tourists, according to sources. Thus, guests visiting Kochi will be able to visit the famed backwaters in houseboats, which abound in Alappuzha, while those on a visit to Alappuzha can check out Marine Drive and other places of interest in Kochi. “With buses operating in either direction, we hope to fix affordable rates for the tours,” said S. Vijayakumar, Secretary, Ernakulam DTPC.

The DTPCs are banking on the expected arrival of tourists from north India during the Deepavali season. They are getting enquiries on tour packages, with the State government reopening the tourism sector in phases, it is learnt.