Kochi-based start-up receives funding from IIT Kanpur

KOCHI

04 August 2021 00:02 IST

Technisanct is among 13 ventures to receive aid

Technisanct, a Kochi-based big data cybersecurity start-up, has received a start-up grant and fellowship funding of ₹22 lakh from IIT Kanpur.

It was among the 13 start-ups from across the country to receive the innovation funding under the C3iHub at IIT Kanpur.

C3iHub, through its incubator partner “FIRST” at the IIT, will provide holistic support to selected start-ups and train the next generation of cybersecurity researchers and professionals while addressing the issue of cybersecurity of cyber-physical systems in its entirety. It aims at, among other things, analysing security vulnerabilities and developing tools to address them at various levels of system architecture, to translating these tools to deployment-ready software and nucleating start-ups developing these tools at scale.

Advertising

Advertising

“Academia institutes like IIT Kanpur with the support of government of India, have come forward to accelerate cybersecurity start-up programmes, which is the need of the hour. More such start-ups solving real-time cybersecurity problems should be backed by India’s premium education institutes to enrich our nation’s cybersecurity needs.” says Nandakishore Harikumar, founder & CEO of Technisanct.

As digitalisation is at its maximum, this collaboration between the entities would help accelerate the growth of cybersecurity start-ups which has proven to be a necessity during recent times and help tackle the nation’s digital security needs. This would also facilitate Technisanct to obtain further funds and to broaden their scope of providing their services internationally along with fast tracking the process of reaching out to private and public customers, said Mr. Harikumar.

Technisanct is a cybersecurity start-up, founded by Mr. Harikumar, Dinson David Kurian and Rakesh Aikkara, based in Kochi and headquartered in Bengaluru. It offers curated services in the field of digital risk management. They aim at eliminating issues of cyber threats, privacy and data breaches, using big data and a self-developed artificial intelligence-powered digital risk monitoring platform, Integrite.