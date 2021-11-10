Kochi-based company develops CPR technique using AI, VR

Police personnel, public to be trained in using the life-saving technology

Brain Wire Medi, a Kochi-based medical research company, has developed a state-of-the-art CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) technique using artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR) technologies enabling even a young child to master the life-saving skill and turn a saviour of a family member or even a stranger at home or on the streets.

The company in association with the Kerala Police will organise a training programme under its project called Basic Responders for police personnel and the general public in the life-saving skill at Ernakulam Town Hall on Wednesday.

The training will be done on TOFU (Training Oriented Functional Unit), an ultrahigh fidelity AI-based mannequin developed by the company, which it claims to be first of its kind in the world. TOFU records each movement and gives live feedback, enabling participants to feel the impact of their actions on the body, and to know whether they have learnt the technique correctly.

Basic Responder course is a major improvisation of these training module, backed by the best of technology. Since police personnel are the first to arrive on a scene of emergency, Brain Wire is focusing on their training with this technology-backed module.

That most people are not confident to try CPR is the reason why the company has developed the technique and arranged the training programme, a release issued here said. Though most are familiar with the concept of CPR, they prefer to call an ambulance or rush the person collapsed owing to a cardiac arrest to hospital, leading to the loss of precious time and even loss of life.

The training module uses VR to create a real-time scenario by putting participants right in the middle of an emergency situation and making them understand the significance of giving CPR thus helping them save a life.