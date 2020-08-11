Kochi-based artist wins U.S. foundation grant

Sidharthan

KOCHI

11 August 2020 21:49 IST

The city-based artist, Sidharthan, has won the prestigious Pollock-Krasner Foundation grant of $15,000 (₹11.18 lakh).

“I am honoured to have won the grant. It’s given after a rigorous selection process extending over a period of 10 months,” said Sidharthan here on Tuesday.

The New York-based foundation provides financial aid for visual artists to create new work, acquire supplies, rent studio space, prepare for exhibitions, attend a residency and offset living expenses. It is given to those with “recognisable artistic merit” and “demonstrable financial need”.

The artist said that he planned to come up with several works in the next one year. “It will be followed by an exhibition in a leading gallery either in Bangalore or Delhi,” he said.

Sidharthan said that his works had always centred around the theme of environment and its diverse perspectives. “They would have taken this aspect into consideration as the issue of environmental degradation is being discussed more than ever at this point of time,” he said.

Born in Kilimanoor, Thiruvananthapuram, Sidharthan has had a professional career spanning over three decades. He was former Head of the Department of Fine Arts at RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Thripunithura. He has participated in several national and State art camps and is a recipient of the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi award for painting.