Kochi-based Akshaya entrepreneur gets national recognition

July 27, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The ongoing year is proving to be a good one for Sini George who runs an Akshaya centre at Alinchuvadu near Palarivattom.

After being feted as one of the best three Akshaya centres in the State earlier this year under the e-governance awards instituted by the State government, she has now received recognition from the Central government. The recognition, the communication said, was for excellence in services under the e-district services provided through her common services centre (CSC).

Ms. George’s centre has emerged as the most prolific in extending passport services in the country during the 2022-23 financial year. The centre successfully submitted 2,224 passport applications during the period. She received the award from Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, at a function held to mark the Common Service Centre Diwas celebrations in New Delhi on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The centre submits applications using an id and password allotted to it by the Union government. Though individuals can apply online by creating an id of their own, most prefer common service centres such as Akshaya for fear of submitting faulty applications.

“We have trained staff experienced in passport services, and that goes a long way in ensuring efficient and timely service to citizens. We have been offering passport services ever since they had gone digital,” said Ms. George who has been running the centre for the past 14 years.

Ever since the outbreak of COVID-19, Ms. George has also intensified her social media outreach as personal interactions had come to a grinding halt. However, she managed to turn the challenge into opportunity by continuing to extend services to citizens by gathering details over WhatsApp. She kept expanding her social media footprint even after the pandemic-related restrictions were withdrawn. That has helped her reach more clients and eventually land two awards in succession.

“Passport applicants can forward requisite documents such as SSLC book and Aadhaar card over WhatsApp. We file applications and get them an appointment for a date and time of their convenience at the Passport Seva Kendras,” said Ms. George.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.