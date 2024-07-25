Kochi airport to introduce 20-second immigration self-clearance

It will soon be possible for international passengers at Cochin International Airport (CIAL), Nedumbassery, to clear immigration procedures within 20 seconds. The new system’s trial will begin on Monday and will be commissioned in August. Once the service is in place, CIAL will be the second airport in the country to have such a facility.

ADVERTISEMENT

The quick immigration clearance for arriving and departing passengers is part of the Union Home Ministry’s Fast-track Immigration Trusted Travellers’ Programme, said a press release here on Thursday.

Delhi airport introduced the facility a month ago. Basic infrastructure for the new facility, which will be operated by the Bureau of Immigration, is in place at CIAL. Fast-track immigration clearance will be available in four lanes. Smart gates for the facility have already arrived, the press release added. Initially self-immigration clearance will be offered to Indian citizens and Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card-holders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those who wish to use the new facility will have to register themselves at the Union Home Ministry portal. Once passport and other documents are uploaded, the next step is to bio-metric enrolment. Face and fingerprint data will be collected at the airport counters.

The process

Once registration is completed, the passenger can use the facility for their passage from the next time they travel and can pass through the smart gates, the press release added. Passports have to be scanned at the smart gate. If the registration is successful, the gates will open automatically. Face is scanned at the second gate and once recognised, the gate will open and immigration process is completed. It is estimated that it will take about 20 seconds to complete the process.

CIAL offers around 70,000 services a year and around one crore passengers use the airport annually. It is the fourth largest handler of foreign travellers among the country’s airports.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.