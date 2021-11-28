KochiKOCHI 28 November 2021 19:54 IST
Kochi airport put on high alert following reports of Omicron spread
The Cochin International Airport has been put on high alert in the wake of reports of the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in some countries.
Accordingly, checks have been intensified for passengers arriving from Botswana, South Africa, Hong Kong, Brazil, Bangladesh, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, and Israel, said a communication here.
RT-PCR tests will be done on passengers, and they will be asked to go into quarantine for seven days. Subsequently, RT-PCR test will be conducted again, and if they are found positive, they will have to go into quarantine for another seven days, the communication added.
