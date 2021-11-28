Kochi airport put on high alert following reports of Omicron spread

KOCHI

28 November 2021 19:54 IST

The Cochin International Airport has been put on high alert in the wake of reports of the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in some countries.

Accordingly, checks have been intensified for passengers arriving from Botswana, South Africa, Hong Kong, Brazil, Bangladesh, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, and Israel, said a communication here.

RT-PCR tests will be done on passengers, and they will be asked to go into quarantine for seven days. Subsequently, RT-PCR test will be conducted again, and if they are found positive, they will have to go into quarantine for another seven days, the communication added.

