Kochi a front runner in Streets4People Challenge

Kochi was awarded for being a front runner in the Streets4People Challenge, at the healthy streets capacity building workshop held recently in Bengaluru.

The workshop was held to scale up walking and cycling transformation across the nation and to accelerate the progress of street design projects. Over 100 officials, including CEOs, engineers, and nodal officers from 37 cities, participated. The event also marked the unveiling of an infographic — ‘10 things that make a healthy street’ — created by ITDP India.

Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) chief executive officer Shanavas S. said Kochi was working towards creating inclusive multifunctional streets. Through the challenge, a dialogue has been initiated with citizens to help in more effective bottom-up approach and in preparing people to embrace the vast changes in the urban landscape. Streets are meant for people than being dominated by motor vehicles,” he said.