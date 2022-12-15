Knowledge translation need of the hour, says Rajan Gurukkal

December 15, 2022 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The two-day cross-disciplinary national conference and workshop on ‘Knowledge Translation’, to be organised by the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) on December 16 and 17, will hold detailed discussions on evolving ways and means of building a research ecosystem in medical colleges, according to KSHEC Vice Chairman Rajan Gurukkal.

“What accounts for this prioritised focus is the conspicuous absence of research there. Medical colleges, despite the convergence of the most brilliant minds, produce only clinicians, but no researchers, due to lack of research orientation. As a result, world-class medical professionals remain blind before a plethora of data flowing daily right under their nose and cause the painful paradox of having their intellectual property contribution abysmally poor,” he said on Thursday.

Mr. Gurukkal pointed out that “knowledge translation”, which means transforming knowledge into uses, services, property and products in general and particularly in the health sector, was shamefully neglected in the country. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the programme at the seminar complex of the university.