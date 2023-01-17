Knowledge Economy Mission to help 1,000 women land jobs in two months

January 17, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - KOCHI

In an effort to address gender imbalance in job participation in the private sector, the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission is set to embark on an intense campaign to help 1,000 women land jobs in the knowledge sector in two months.

The campaign comes close on the heels of a recent survey conducted by the Mission, according to which there are 53 lakh women job seekers aged less than 59 and with a basic educational qualification of Plus Two. Also, the Periodic Labour Force Survey put unemployment among educated women at 17% compared to 4.90% among men in 2018-19.

“Around 7 lakh out of the 12 lakh job seekers who have registered in our portal, Digital Workforce Management System [DWMS], are women. We have started groundwork for the programme with the training of panchayat presidents already over and drafting batches for online skill training under way. Offer letters to all 1,000 women will be handed over on World Women’s Day on March 8,” said P.S. Sreekala, Director, Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission.

Knowledge job units comprising women seeking jobs will be formed, and district-level jobs will be reported there. They will be trained in filing applications and participating in job fairs, besides which online skill training and counselling will be provided. Job fairs will be held at the local body level and in higher education institutions.

A core group led by Mission director and comprising representatives of ICT Academy, Digital University, Kudumbashree Mission, and programme managers and regional programme managers of the Mission will be formed at the State level for the implementation of the programme. Organising committees with local body chiefs as chairpersons and community ambassadors as conveners will be formed at the district and local body levels.

The campaigns target women from Scheduled communities, fishing community, and differently-abled and transwomen and will be operative across all local bodies in the State. Apart from local bodies, various government agencies, departments, and private employers will participate.

The campaign among other things aims at popularising DWMS, a portal that brings together job seekers and employers, among women and help them avail its benefits. Lists of vacancies reported in DWMS and potential candidates will be prepared and notified at the local body level.

Major employers will be contacted and their vacancies and qualifications required will be listed.

Students and former students of higher education institutions will be trained to use DWMS. Meetings of private employers will be convened at the local body level and regional vacancies coupled with the qualifications required will be notified.