Knowledge economy mission to extend activities for the benefit of undertrial prisoners

August 25, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOCHI

In keeping with its vision of ensuring gainful employment to 20 lakh educated youth in the private sector, the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission is set to expand its vocational training programmes, including career counselling, for prison inmates as well.

The pilot phase of the project is under way in the Kannur Central Jail with 12 undertrial prisoners registered on the mission’s Digital Workforce Management System (DWMS), a platform that serves as a meeting ground for jobseekers and job providers.

Among them, four are from Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Telangana. The project is open to those aged between 18 and 41 years and have the basic qualification of Plus Two.

“Most of the registrants are highly qualified with a master’s degree. We launched the project in Kannur jail prompted by the keen interest shown by the jail superintendent. The beneficiaries are chosen by the superintendent and we can accommodate more inmates. Convicted prisoners are not considered for the project,” says P.S. Sreekala, Director, Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission.

Training in English language proficiency, personality development, and work readiness is already under way in the prison. Mission staff are conducting offline training that runs to 15 hours on the jail premises. However, the focus remains on career counselling so that the inmates, most of whom have previous work experience, can find a job that matches their aptitude and qualification through DWMS once they are released from the prison.

“The feedback from the inmates is positive with the programme helping them a great deal with their confidence and motivation levels. We can scale up the programme to cover more prisons in the State. The idea is to ensure that the inmates are not denied their civil and humanitarian rights and opportunities for a better life simply because they were in prison,” says Ms. Sreekala.

In the past one year, 5.70 lakh job vacancies of various nature have been reported on DWMS. So far, 51,000 have received placements through DWMS, which offers over 400 skill programmes and have on board over 4,300 employers and nearly 60 skill partners. It has also facilitated over 1,000 internships till now.