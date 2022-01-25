KMTA to test field impact of taxi, auto apps

KOCHI

The pandemic had delayed the full-fledged launch of Yatri and AuSa apps

The Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA) is gearing up to test the field impact of its mobility app named Yatri app and AuSa app that was readied by Ernakulam Jilla Autorickshaw Drivers Cooperative Society, to help taxi operators keep up with the times.

The Yatri app was launched jointly by the KMTA and Beckn Foundation in July 2021. Its advantage over the apps of prominent taxi aggregator platforms who levy up to 30% of the fare as commission, is that drivers need not pay commission to promoters. In addition, cars are operated as per the tariff fixed by the government.

The KMTA has been fine-tuning the Yatri app, and it is expected to get better in a fortnight. It now has the patronage of over 1,000 taxi car drivers. Meanwhile, the pandemic delayed its field-level launch. Drivers are now being exhorted to come under the banner of a dedicated company, to garner benefits like discounts in purchase of spares, tyres, and fuel, official sources said.

Just like the mobility apps of aggregator platforms, the Yatri app too will have the feedback option to rate the driver. This is a must to improve performance. Therefore, it is a win-win situation for taxi operators and passengers.

The possibility of ushering in a shared autorickshaw system in Kochi with the help of the AuSa app too is being examined. The pandemic affected the full-fledged roll-out of this app too.

Meanwhile, the agency, which the KMTA has entrusted with conducting a study on bus route rationalisation, has deployed a team of over 40 surveyors to collect data from passengers and others. The data will be relied on to number buses, their routes, and stops. All this will help the body ready a transit map of the Greater Kochi area, sources said.

The apps of different modes of public transport are slated to come under a single app as part of the Kochi Open Mobility Network (KOMN).