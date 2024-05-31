GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KMRL urged to take steps to avert flooding in Chembumukku-Vazhakala corridor

Published - May 31, 2024 01:48 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Hibi Eden, MP, and Uma Thomas, MLA, met Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) managing director Loknath Behera on Thursday and demanded that KMRL take steps to avert flooding in the Chembumukku-Vazhakala corridor where Civil Line Road is being widened as part of Kochi metro’s Kakkanad extension.

They further sought steps to build big enough and straight drains and culverts in the vicinity of Infopark, where the metro’s terminal station would be located, to prevent flooding. They also cautioned against contracting firms carelessly discarding construction debris.

