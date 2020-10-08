KMRL to set up more solar power systems

The solar panels atop the Edappally metro station.

Kochi

08 October 2020 00:57 IST

Agency plans to attain 60% energy neutrality; completes installation of panels at Thykoodam station

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is adding 5.4 MWp (mega watt peak, a solar power measure in photo-voltaic industry) of solar systems on its buildings and tracks this year to increase the solar power output to 1.57 crore units per year and also to attain 60% energy neutrality.

This is in addition to the three large-scale solar power generation systems commissioned by it in the past two years.

A communication from KMRL said that the first phase of the project, with 2.67 MWp capacity and capable of generating 36.5 lakh units per year, was implemented through RESCO (Renewable Energy Service Company) in 2018. This contributed to 60% of the total energy consumed at that point in time. But it was reduced to 30% with the opening of the new stations along the Maharaja’s-Thykoodam stretch.

“We are pushing for maximising the solar energy generation. We have a Solar Energy Policy in place and are installing solar plants in all our areas, as far as possible, to gain green and clean power. The same will be replicated in the Water Metro project also,” said KMRL MD Alkesh Kumar Sharma.

The agency has completed installation of solar panels at Thykoodam metro station and work is under way at Vyttila, Petta, South, Kadavanthra and Elamkulam.

There are also plans to install solar panels at JLN Stadium metro station’s rooftop of the corporate office, and track and ramp area at Muttom depot.

The installation of rooftop solar panels will be completed by mid-November and the remaining work by December. This initiative had brought down carbon emissions by 13,302 tonnes a year, which was equal to planting 5,33,033 trees, the agency claimed.