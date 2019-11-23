Kochi

KMRL to ready approach road to Pizhala bridge

The 350-metre approach road to the Moolampilly-Pizhala bridge will be completed by March, District Collector S. Suhas has said. The work has been entrusted to KMRL. The metro agency will submit a detailed project report on the road to Mr Suhas, who is also secretary of Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA), in a week.

