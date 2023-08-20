KMRL to procure e-buses to operate feeder services from metro stations

August 20, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KOCHI

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) will procure a fleet of electric buses under its non-motorised transport (NMT) initiative to operate feeder buses to provide first- and last-mile connectivity from metro stations.

The decision to operate a dedicated feeder network comes in the wake of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) not being keen to deploy 30 buses that the metro agency had demanded earlier this year to operate on its feeder routes – from metro stations to towns in the suburbs. Making matters worse, the State Transport Authority (STA) recently refused to give permission to KMRL to operate feeder buses along ‘nationalised routes’ from Kochi metro stations, citing that only the KSRTC could operate on such stretches.

KMRL Managing Director Loknath Behera said the feeder e-buses that the metro agency proposed would operate point-to-point trips from prominent metro stations to suburban towns and commercial hubs within the city that were away from the metro network. On its part, the KSRTC had agreed to provide about 10 to 15 low-floor electric buses later in the year to operate feeder trips, he added.

The sole fleet of eight feeder e-buses that Kleen Smart Bus Limited operated from metro stations had earlier this month been handed over to another firm.

Official sources expressed dismay at the KSRTC opposing the metro agency’s feeder buses since the RTC was not in a position to efficiently operate feeder trips. “It had withdrawn its feeder buses from metro stations a couple of years ago, citing that daily collection was as low as ₹3,000 per bus. The very same agency is now opposing the operation of the metro’s feeder buses to high in demand routes such as North Paravur, claiming that it is a nationalised route. Moreover, e-buses can operate as stage carriers on any route without permit,” they said.

Public transport enthusiasts have for long been demanding that the metro agency and bus operators approach the Kerala High Court and seek clarity on operating e-buses on routes of their choice, since the KSRTC is opposing their operations on nationalised routes where it enjoyed “monopoly”. This demand comes in the wake of the KSRTC getting ready to augment its fleet of e-buses in Thiruvananthapuram, while Kochi is yet to get its share of e-buses from the agency.