KMRL to entrust corporate firms with upkeep of medians beneath metro corridor

Shops and institutions that sponsored greening and upkeep of medians failed to pay the amount they had committed. Besides, there are issues like street dwellers pitching tent on several medians at Kaloor, MG Road and SA Road, after destroying saplings

December 29, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - KOCHI

John L. Paul
Innumerable medians beneath the Kochi metro corridor remain weed-infested. A scene from Kadavanthra on December 28.

Innumerable medians beneath the Kochi metro corridor remain weed-infested. A scene from Kadavanthra on December 28. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

In a major policy shift, a prominent oil major is set to be entrusted with the upkeep of the approximately 3-km median on SA Road beneath the Kochi metro viaduct.

Other medians beneath the metro corridor too are likely to be entrusted with such prominent companies. This is mainly because not all shops and institutions that sponsored the greening and upkeep of medians in the (approximately 17-km) Edappally-Thripunithura SN Junction stretch of the metro are paying the amount that they had committed. In addition, there are issues like street dwellers pitching tent on many medians at Kaloor, MG Road and SA Road, after destroying saplings that were planted to preen up the medians, metro sources said.

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) had entrusted Treescapes India with the task of greening medians after identifying sponsors. This was because watering the plants itself cost around ₹2.50 lakh a month.

“The median on SA Road will in all probability be tidied and saplings of flowering plants planted by January-end, concurrent with the completion of the project to redevelop footpaths on either side of SA Road,” the sources added.

Efforts by Treescapes India to plant 20,000 pineapple saplings in 200 vacant and ill-maintained medians beneath the Edappally-Vyttila metro viaduct by October had come a cropper, reportedly because of problems posed by beggars and miscreants who often stole saplings, ropes, and PVC fences. These fences were crucial to prevent pedestrians from trampling over the saplings.

“We will shortly take steps to remove advertisement boards placed by sponsors on medians if they continued to skip paying the maintenance fee. Efforts are being made to rope in prominent public sector firms so that we have funds to ensure the upkeep of the medians. Vacant medians and those where pineapple saplings were planted will shortly come alive with shoeflower and techoma saplings since they will have flowers all through the year,” said K.C. Alex, managing director, Treescapes.

