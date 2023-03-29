KMRL to deploy fleet of e-autos as metro’s feeder service

March 29, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - KOCHI

Faced with considerable flak for not readying a proper feeder network for last-mile connectivity, despite low passenger patronage and the widening revenue-expenditure gap, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is gearing up to deploy a fleet of electric autorickshaws from metro stations.

The tendering process is on, and a dedicated ride-hailing app, through which online payment is possible, is expected to be readied alongside. E-autos were preferred since they do not cause vibration and air and noise pollution, it is learnt.

Aimed at ensuring the safety of passengers and drivers, e-autos will have GPS-tracking feature. It will also help generate data on preferred routes.

The metro agency had been at the receiving end for not readying a feeder transport network, five years since the metro’s commissioning.

“Parameters such as the number of e-autos, their possible routes and parking space at each stations are being finalised. A total of 15 recharging points at five stations will shortly be readied. E-autos can also opt to recharge from kiosks set up by the KSEB. The recharging fee at metro stations will be compatible with that at KSEB kiosks and can be paid using a pre-paid card or through a mobile app. This fee will be utilised for the upkeep of the charging infra,” sources said.

The proposed induction of a fleet of e-autos comes after the metro agency’s tie-up with an e-auto manufacturer in which a dozen e-autos were inducted to operate from select metro stations. The initiative had failed to gather steam.

Hydrogen buses

KMRL had earlier assured that electric and hydrogen-run buses would be inducted to operate feeder trips from metro stations along the 27-km Aluva-SN Junction metro corridor. This has not materialised yet.

The first tender to procure hydrogen buses was cancelled, citing the prohibitive price and there being only a single bidder. “A decision ought to be taken after a comprehensive analysis since hydrogen as an automobile fuel source is a fast-evolving area, where multiple technologies are available. A lot of research is happening in the sector, especially since transporting hydrogen in bulk is a challenge owing to its highly inflammable nature. Efforts are on to procure e-buses,” sources said.