KMRL to deploy 1,000 cycles for commuters

Agency seeks spaces in the metro corridor to set up bicycle docking stations

Cycling is something that’s going to roll out big from the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd. (KMRL) stable.

In its bid to improve last-mile connectivity and to encourage cycling as a healthy lifestyle activity, KMRL has set up bicycle stands with parking and locking mechanism at its stations.

The agency is collaborating with Cochin Smart Mission Ltd. (CSML) to introduce a public bicycle sharing scheme by adding about 1,000 bicycles for Kochi metro commuters.

With the aim of setting up bicycle docking stations across the city, the agency has sought spaces along the metro corridor such as bus stand, boat jetties, office complexes, institutions, schools and colleges, tourist points, parks, residential colonies and the like. KMRL has requested interested institutions and residents’ associations agreeable to sharing space for setting up cycle docking facility, to mail it at contact@kmrl.co.in or call at 0484-2846700.

A tender called by KMRL for operational maintenance of the fleet of cycles will be opened soon after the deadline for submission gets over on January 12. KMRL and CSML will bear the cost of cycles, facilitating infrastructure and docking stations, and while interested institutions may share their spaces, the agency selected will take care of maintenance.

Bicycles will be made available to commuters at affordable fares, the agency said on Tuesday. “During the period of COVID lockdown and thereafter, the interest towards cycle riding among the city dwellers has improved and more and more people are using bicycle travel. With the deployment of additional fleet of bicycles, all the 22 metro stations along with its influence area will be covered through the PBS scheme,” Alkesh Kumar Sharma, managing director of KMRL said.