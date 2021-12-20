KMRL to build 22-metre-wide road beneath Thripunithura metro corridor

KOCHI

20 December 2021 19:47 IST

State government nod for project awaited: sources

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has decided to build a 22-metre-wide road linking S.N. Junction with the metro’s Thripunithura terminal station and to extend the road further up to Hill Palace Road. The State government’s nod for the project was awaited, said sources.

The decision comes in the wake of memoranda submitted by the Thripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents’ Associations (TRURA) to the metro agency and to the Chief Minister. The organisation was on the warpath demanding a 22-metre-wide carriageway, citing that roads beneath the 27-km Aluva-Pettah-S.N. Junction metro corridor had that width.

As per the earlier plan, the width of the road proposed beneath the metro’s S.N. Junction-Thripunithura station corridor (Phase 1-B) was to be confined to 16 metres, unless the Thripunithura municipality stepped in with support.

Another demand raised by TRURA was the extension of the road from S.N. Junction beyond the Thripunithura station by a few hundred metres, in order to link it with the Thripunithura Town-Hill Palace road.

Official sources said the land acquisition process for the road was in its final stage. “A total of 6.60 acres of land is needed for the purpose and KMRL hopes to take possession of the full extent of land in another three months,” they added.

TRURA chairman V.P. Prasad said the two decisions vindicated the stand of Thripunithura residents. “The municipality and Hibi Eden, MP, played their role to help KMRL adopt a positive stand. KMRL was earlier focused on just building the metro viaduct beyond S.N. Junction, which TRURA had questioned. The Thripunithura municipality passed a resolution entrusting KMRL with the task of building the road,” he said.

Welcoming KMRL’s decision, TRURA convenor V.C. Jayendran said it was the outcome of a host of agitations, including a hunger strike, that the residents’ forum had organised over a year. “Yet another of our demands is to build an overbridge parallel to the bottlenecked one on the S.N. Junction-Irumpanam Road. This is important to end traffic hold-ups in the vicinity of S.N. Junction,” he said.

KMRL has completed 90% of work on the metro’s Pettah-S.N. Junction (Phase 1-A) extension. The laying of tracks on the viaduct is in the final stage, while the finishing works of metro stations at Vadakkekkotta and S.N. Junction are underway. Patch works on the road beneath have been done, while it will be resurfaced after the station works are over, it is learnt.