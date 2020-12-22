KMRL to adopt ‘circular economy’, to focus on reuse of materials

Kochi

22 December 2020 01:29 IST

From today onwards, metro trains to operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has decided to adopt ‘circular economy’, a sustainable approach to development.

Circular economy is a new way of creating value, and ultimately prosperity, by extending product lifespan and relocating waste from the end of the supply chain to the beginning — in effect, using resources more efficiently by reusing them. Through this, the agency plans to reduce the cost of construction also.

Kochi metro will begin relying on construction materials having recycled content, to reduce dependence on virgin materials, for less important areas. Use of locally available materials to minimise the environmental impact from transporting them from afar is also under consideration.

“KMRL is known for promoting sustainable development. The circular economy is gaining attention worldwide. Through adopting circular economy, KMRL can work on the concept of reduce, reuse, redesign and regenerate,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Managing Director of the agency.

The new policy will also encourage use of materials having low emissions to reduce adverse health effects on the public. KMRL had decided to maximise usage of structural steel in stations, especially at entry and exit points, to reduce the quantity of concrete used, said metro sources.

“As part of the new policy, we will reuse materials from old roads and buildings, including foundation and walls. Reliance on plastic and other polymers too will be reduced. At the same time, we will encourage use of reusable or recyclable items at work sites. There is also a plan to ready a centralised storage space for reusable materials. Care will be taken to ensure that items for disposal like used oil or packing materials are disposed of through authorised agencies, without burning them or burying them in the ground. Introduction of noise-reduction measures during construction, to rein in noise pollution at sites, is under consideration,” they added.

Train timings

It has been decided to resume Kochi metro services from 6 a.m. and to extend their operation till 10 p.m., from December 22. The move followed demand from commuters, said metro sources.

At present, services begin at 7 a.m., while the last service is at 9 p.m. The last train would leave Aluva and Petta stations at 10 p.m., they added.

The daily average ridership of Kochi metro has climbed from 15,000 in November to 21,000 at present. It was less than 10,000 when the services resumed in October.