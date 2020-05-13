KMRL takes up projects to clear waterlogging in Kochi

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has taken up projects worth ₹42 lakh to address the waterlogging issue in Kochi city. The projects are construction of cross-drain at Changampuzha Park and JLN metro stations and providing additional drain holes on the Aluva-Kaloor stretch.
KMRL has completed the construction of a cross-drain to connect the drains at both sides of Changampuzha Park metro station. Arrangements to provide drain holes along the Kalamassery-Kaloor stretch are progressing.
“KMRL had taken a decision to complete the pre-monsoon work as early as in March itself. A special team was formed to execute and monitor the works. We are also part of the Operation Breakthrough and have been giving technical expertise and support for pre-monsoon initiatives of the district administration for the past several months,” said KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma.
As part of pre-monsoon activities, arrangements have been made to provide additional drain holes wherever waterlogging is noticed. Lifting drain cover slabs to footpath level along the Aluva-Kaloor stretch is going on.
