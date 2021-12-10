KMRL submits revised project report to KCZMA

Environmental clearance needed for IURWTS project

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has submitted a revised detailed project report (DPR) to the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) to obtain environmental clearance for its Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWTS) project.

The project’s tendering process will start based on the outcome. The KCZMA had during its previous meeting raised its apprehension on providing the lock gates on canals under the IURWTS and advised a holistic study of the entire Kochi catchment, including the upper reaches of the main rivers.

KMRL has accepted the suggestions and removed the incorporation of canal lock gates in the IURWTS project. It also conveyed that the incorporation of canal lock gates for mitigating floods in Kochi city as a whole would be taken up by the Irrigation department or the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), after taking into consideration all factors. The revised DPR after excluding the canal lock gates was submitted to the KCZMA on December 3, says a KMRL release.

The metro agency has already completed the required surveys and finalised the concept plans for all the projects. Out of the six canals that have been shortlisted for being rejuvenated, KMRL plans to make the entire Edappally canal navigable and to connect the Water Metro jetties of Eroor and Cheranalloor through the canal.

Since there are railway lines crossing the Chilavannoor and Thevara-Perandoor canals, navigation is not possible from end to end. Thus, KMRL will be looking into widening for flood containment requirements only. The agency intends to tender the works of the Market canal by January 2022 and start the works by February end.

The entire network of canals will be cleaned only after the sewage systems are in place. KMRL has prepared the DPRs for covering the entire catchment of the IURWTS project and is in discussions with the Kerala Water Authority (KWA). There will be four sewage treatment plants (STPs) and the sewerage system will cover approximately 45% of the Kochi Corporation area and some parts of Kalamssery and Thrikkakkara municipalities. It will be the biggest sewerage project to be executed in Kerala. The vetting of the DPRs by the Centre for Urbanization, Buildings and Environment of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, is in progress.

The KWA is looking to integrate the entire sewage master plan of Kochi city with the IURWTS project. The STP plants and sewer lines will be executed by the KWA since it is the nodal agency for sewerage systems in the State.

KMRL has completed the demarcation of land required for the Edappally canal and the social impact assessment (SIA) is in progress. The land acquisition process for other canals is also in progress. KMRL has accorded priority to the Edappally canal work and anticipates to get the land for the canal transferred to commence the project execution by August 2022, according to the release.