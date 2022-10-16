KMRL sets December deadline for greening medians beneath Kochi metro viaduct

Most of the medians beneath Kochi metro’s Aluva-S.N. Junction viaduct are ill-maintained. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Faced with flak for innumerable medians beneath the Kochi metro viaduct remaining weed-infested and becoming a dumping ground for waste five years since the metro was commissioned, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has now gone into damage-control mode.

Such spaces, which have become eyesores over the years due to tardy upkeep, will shortly be given a fresh lease of life by planting shoe flower and other shrubs, it is learnt.

“Already, almost 75% of the 27-km Aluva-S.N. Junction metro corridor, barring the 10-km Aluva-Edappally NH where the highway authorities are expected to landscape the medians, has been given a green cover. The firm to which the task was handed over is expected to preen up the rest of the medians on the Edappally-S.N. Junction stretch by December. It would pay us ₹5,000 per median, a fee that it would recoup from sponsors,” said metro sources.

About 90% of the medians in the Edappally-Kacheripady corridor and Elamkulam-Vyttila corridor had been given green cover while the work had almost been completed in the Vyttila-Thykoodam and Pettah-S.N. Junction corridors, they claimed.

A total of 35 medians are being maintained by shops and other firms while 50 medians were handed over yet again to Pelican Biotech, which had planted shrubs atop a planting medium that comprised biodegradable materials such as coconut fronds, husk and wilted leaves.

C.N. Manoj of the firm said the 50 medians included 16 that would come up in the S.N. Junction-Thripunithura corridor, where the medians would be taller than in the rest of the metro corridor. “This would help fill each median with up to 25 tonnes of biodegradable materials as compared to 10 tonnes in other areas. This method of relying on compost from biodegradable materials is gaining traction in many cities across the country since it will alleviate the need to mine red mud and ferry it from hilly areas to the city,” he said.

“We also hope to have vertical gardens atop pillars at all the 24 metro stations by December,” said metro sources. As per the original plan, every sixth metro pillar was to have a vertical garden. It was dropped later, citing that it would entail huge cost of maintenance.

Girijavallabhan P.M., a lawyer from Eroor who recently helped plant over 500 tree saplings in open spaces at Thripunithura, said the medians beneath the metro corridor and other spaces could be spruced up by planting golden bamboo, ornamental areca nut and similar shrubs. There were several such plants that helped filter water, he added.