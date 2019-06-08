KMRL seeks report on metro accident

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has sought a report from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and ordered a thorough inspection of the metro viaduct in the wake of a piece of concrete falling on a moving taxi car carrying actor Archana Kavi and her father at Muttom along NH 66 on Thursday.

The inspection from Aluva to Maharaja’s College stretch has to be completed and the report filed within seven days. Senior KMRL officials inspected the location on Thursday, said a KMRL press release.

It was found that a piece of ‘hardened cement slurry’ detached from the viaduct and fell on the windshield of the car, breaking it. The inspection is to ensure that such incidents do not recur. KMRL has decided to compensate the owner of the car. It will also bear the expenses of repairing the car and replacing the windshield, the release added.

The concrete piece fell on the vacant seat beside the driver’s seat.

A similar incident had been reported a year ago when a concrete piece fell on a moving vehicle. Several other motorists had reported of narrow misses from concrete pieces falling off the viaduct. There were also instances of water from the metro viaduct falling on motorists even when there was no rain, catching them unawares. Two-wheeler riders are thus especially at risk.