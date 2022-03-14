Kochi

KMRL releases WhatsApp enquiry number

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has published a WhatsApp enquiry number (91889-57488) to enable commuters to make enquiries, complaints, or suggestions on Kochi Metro services.

The number mentioned in a press release issued by the metro agency the previous week was erroneous, metro sources said.

Mistake to be rectified

KMRL has decided to replace notice boards kept at metro stations, which mentioned a flat 50% discount from the Kochi metro’s regular fare for all students. This was after an office-bearer of an NGO mentioned it in the passenger feedback form kept at metro stations and also brought it to the attention of metro officials.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
public transport
Kochi Metro
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 14, 2022 10:16:53 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/kmrl-releases-whatsapp-enquiry-number/article65225264.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY