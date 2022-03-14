KMRL releases WhatsApp enquiry number

It enables commuters to make enquiries, complaints, and suggestions

It enables commuters to make enquiries, complaints, and suggestions

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has published a WhatsApp enquiry number (91889-57488) to enable commuters to make enquiries, complaints, or suggestions on Kochi Metro services.

The number mentioned in a press release issued by the metro agency the previous week was erroneous, metro sources said.

Mistake to be rectified

KMRL has decided to replace notice boards kept at metro stations, which mentioned a flat 50% discount from the Kochi metro’s regular fare for all students. This was after an office-bearer of an NGO mentioned it in the passenger feedback form kept at metro stations and also brought it to the attention of metro officials.