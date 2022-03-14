KMRL releases WhatsApp enquiry number
It enables commuters to make enquiries, complaints, and suggestions
Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has published a WhatsApp enquiry number (91889-57488) to enable commuters to make enquiries, complaints, or suggestions on Kochi Metro services.
The number mentioned in a press release issued by the metro agency the previous week was erroneous, metro sources said.
Mistake to be rectified
KMRL has decided to replace notice boards kept at metro stations, which mentioned a flat 50% discount from the Kochi metro’s regular fare for all students. This was after an office-bearer of an NGO mentioned it in the passenger feedback form kept at metro stations and also brought it to the attention of metro officials.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.