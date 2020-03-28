KMRL raises funds for food packet distribution

Employees of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) have raised funds to distribute 5,000 food packets to migrant labourers, homeless persons and others affected by the lockdown due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The first set of food packets were handed over to the police on Friday.

“The packets will be purchased from Freedom Food Factory of the Jail Department. They will be handed over to the Janamaithri Police, Kalamassery. The police personnel will distribute the food packets to the needy,” said KMRL Managing Director Alkesh Kumar Sharma.