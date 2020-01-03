KMRL promises action

Several footpaths that were widened and renovated into walkways less than two years ago by Kochi Metro Rail Limited, using funds of Cochin Smart Mission Limited, are in bad condition for want of upkeep.

A case in point is the recently-paved walkway from Ernakulam Boat Jetty to Maharaja’s Ground Metro Station, through Hospital Road. Concrete paver blocks are missing at many places, posing danger to pedestrians. Subsequently, pedestrians, including visually challenged people for whom tactile tiles were laid, prefer to walk through congested roads. Even worse, flowering and other plants on the walkway have begun to wilt or are missing.

“Encroachment by vendors is yet another headache. The Corporation and police must prevent this,” said a CSML official.

KMRL Managing Director Alkesh Kumar Sharma, who is also CEO of CSML, said that such issues will be looked into and amends made during the working season which has begun post the rains. “We will ensure that all walkways are maintained well, by entering into contract with people who will have to ensure their upkeep for at least three years. On their part, members of the public must not damage or litter these public spaces. Adequate number of waste bins will be installed,” he added.

The 800-m-long walkway built by KMRL on the southern end of Panampilly Nagar too is unkempt and due to that footfall has come down. A project worth₹7 lakh has been readied to undo the damage and to have an image makeover, said a KMRL source.

Walkways in Fort Kochi, paved using natural stones under projects of Kerala Tourism too are either in bad shape or encroached upon.