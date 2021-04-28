KMRL probing ways to increase metro footfall

Agency mulls restructuring of fares, discounted parking charges for regular passengers

Faced with daily loss skyrocketing to approximately ₹1 crore, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is probing ways to attain operational break even, including by offering fare reduction to regular commuters and others in a bid to woo them to use the system of mass rapid transport.

The metro agency is considering a few short and long-term proposals in this regard, including restructuring of fares, aimed at wooing commuters to Kochi metro once the resurgent pandemic subsides. Its director board has to vet and ratify the proposals and suggestions from various quarters. A decision is awaited after the Assembly poll results are announced, informed sources said.

A substantial reduction in fare and allied offers had resulted in footfall crossing the 1-lakh mark, in 2019 end. This in turn lessened congestion on roads beneath the metro corridor.

Win-win situation

As a preliminary step, KMRL has envisaged integration of autorickshaws, buses, shared bicycles and the 23-strong Water Metro ferry fleet in the Kochi-1 card that is awaiting upgradation, it is learnt.

This is expected to be a win-win situation for the metro, other modes of commute and commuters who have been yearning for seamless integration among different modes of public transport.

Back in 2017, an opinion survey conducted among 1,484 commuters by a city-based consultancy firm had shown that they wanted lowering of fares, season tickets and students’ concession (31% of commuters then were students), to enhance patronage for the metro which was then limited to the 12-km Aluva-Palarivattom corridor.

Sixty-one per cent of them said they wished to travel in the metro every day.

It was also found that only 3% commuters were daily-wage earners (who are very conscious of the fare structure) unlike in most other metros in the country where their number is more.

KMRL is also learnt to have mooted multi-level parking amenities in Aluva and Edappally, where it has spare land, in a bid to attract more passengers.

Their technical and economic feasibility have to be studied. Regular passengers and those who avail of monthly pass might even be offered discounted parking charges, it is learnt.

Alternative sources

With revenue from ticket sale nosediving due to the pandemic, KMRL is probing ways to augment alternative revenue sources.

The pandemic has resulted in less than expected response to expression of interest (EOIs) floated to garner revenue from land and commercial/retail space available with the metro agency.

A strategy in this regard is being worked out. Work on the ambitious Bliss City project mooted in 17 acres government land in Kakkanad too is a non-starter due to this reason.

The lull in patronage due to the pandemic and inadequate footfall even before it struck has thrown a spanner in the metro agency’s plans to mop revenue from non-ticketing sources, including from station naming rights and advertisements in trains and at stations.